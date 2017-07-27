Industry and Commerce Minister, Mike Bimha, has appointed an 11 member board for the National Competitiveness Commission (NCC).

Chaired by renowned business leader, Kumbirai Katsande, the board is principally tasked with developing and implementing key income and pricing policies that will enhance Zimbabwe's global competitiveness.

The board will also be responsible for the reviewing of all existing and new business regulations to ascertain their impact on the cost of doing business and recommend amendments or repels where appropriate to enhance competitiveness.

It will monitor cost drivers in the business and economic environment and give advice on measures to be taken to enhance productivity and address emerging costs challenges, among other responsibilities.

"The board owes this nation a duty to execute its mandate transparently and diligently," said Bimha in his address to the new board members in Harare yesterday.

Katsande will be deputised by educationist and marketer, Tracy Mutaviri.

Other board members are; Demetri Silos, an industrialist and financial analyst; researcher, Gibson Chigumira; deputy chief registrar of deeds, Elizabeth Nyagura; senior civil servant, Charles Mujajati; prominent legal practitioner, Maureen Chitewe; Schweppes managing Director, Charles Msipa and human resources expert, Edwin Murwira.