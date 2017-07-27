Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Council Meets Budget Targets

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) managed to operate within its budget allocation for the first six months of the year.

BCC had its $105 million approved in January, with the residents being given a reprieve after the local authority opted not to impose any tariff increases.

This was after the local authority was forced to factor in some reforms including salary cuts for top management and retrenchment of some of its employees.

In its budget review statement for the period January to June 2017, released last week, the local authority revealed that it operated within its budget allocations.

"The council's expenditure budget to June 2017 was $52, 74 million and expenditure to June 2017 was $39, 49 million," the council reported.

The local authority only overshot its budget in housing as well as Fire and Ambulance services. Its allocated housing budget was $1.51 million but the local authority used up $2.21 million.

Some of the housing projects included servicing over 2 000 stands in areas such as Woodville, Highmount, Mahatshula East, Luveve North, Pumula South among other areas.

The council also managed to collect more than its target for the first six month of the year.

"The income budget to June 2017 was $52.72 million and income was $54.34 million with a variance of $1.62 million," the local authority indicated.

As of June, the local authority was owed $271 million in unpaid rates and services.

ZESA topped the list with a debt of $112.39 million, government $3 million, industry and commerce $61.13 million.

Residents owe council $91.77 million while parastatals and self-financing ministries owed the council $3.17 million.