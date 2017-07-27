27 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Trade Mission to Zambia a Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) has concluded a successful Trade and Investment Mission to Zambia.

Director of Export Promotion at the dti, Seema Sardha, said the 20-member South African business delegation that were part of the mission, identified countless mutually beneficial business opportunities that exist between the two countries.

The two-day investment mission that got underway on Monday, also identified a need to create much needed partnerships towards addressing the structural challenges relating to poverty, unemployment and inequality.

"We need to strengthen our comparative advantages and focus on the implementation commitments made through the Memorandum of Understanding on Economic Cooperation signed between our countries," said Sardha on Wednesday.

She further added that South Africa is intimately linked with the African continent.

"We are intimately linked with our partners on the continent hence we ensure that our developmental agendas are interwoven as this relates to market integration as well as industrialisation," said Sardha.

This as the department led the delegation made up of local companies that it has funded on the investment mission in Lusaka in the landlocked southern African country.

She encouraged companies to take a long term view, especially when it comes to undertaking business exercises in Africa.

"It is imperative that the private sector advances the commitments made by President Edgar Lungu during the state visit to South Africa last year, towards realising the establishment of regional value-chains and manufacturing capabilities on the continent as outlined in Agenda 2063 and Southern African Development Community's (SADC) Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap," she said.

During the state visit in 2016, Presidents Lungu and Jacob Zuma reiterated the importance of ongoing economic cooperation between the two countries in terms of trade and investment. The bilateral Business Forum had met to explore more avenues for cooperation.

At the time, the Presidents urged the private sector to increase economic cooperation between the two countries.

This week's mission enabled South African companies to interact with leading private sector entities from agro-processing, agri-business; infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, energy, services, tourism infrastructure development and mining and capital equipment.

It also presented a platform for SA companies that would like to export value-added products, and form joint-venture partnerships in Zambia to engage with their counterparts.

Zambia is one of South Africa's top five trade partners in the SADC region with total bilateral trade amounting to R33 billion in 2016.

South Africa

Improved Safety for Border-Lying Communities

The police's Operation Vala Madi is making headway in preventing cross-border crimes in Limpopo, with two smuggling… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.