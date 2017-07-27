Angola: Mbanza Congo Gains Palace of Justice

Mbanza Congo — A two-storey building for the functioning of the Court and the Attorney General's Office in Zaire province was inaugurated Tuesday in Mbanza Congo as part of the celebrations of the 16th festivities of the city.

The provincial governor, José Joanes André, cut the ribbon and highlighted at the time the importance of this project.

The building consists of 14 offices of the Prosecuting Counsel and an equal number for the Judicial Component. The building has two reception rooms, one for the collection, two notary offices, two secretaries, an equal number of magistrates, two courtrooms, among other compartments.

The infrastructure, which is located at 11 de Novembroneighborhood in the Nfumu area, on the outskirts of the city, has been completely equipped with various means, including electronic surveillance devices.

With its inauguration, the two bodies that intervene in the administration of justice in Zaire will stop operating in meager facilities, which create embarrassment for magistrates and other staff.

The inauguration of the palace of justice in Mbanza Congo was part of the celebrations of the 16th edition of the festivities of this city, which marked on 25 July, one more anniversary of its foundation.

The inauguration of the Palace of Justice was also witnessed by the Ministers of Transport, Augusto Tomás, of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, by the Secretary of State for Construction, Euclides Manuel de Carvalho, MPs of the National Assembly, members of local government, traditional and ecclesiastical authorities, among other guests.