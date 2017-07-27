26 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Swapo Withdraws Swartbooi From Parliament

By Ngaevarue Katjangua

The Swapo Party politburo on Monday resolved to withdraw Bernadus Swartbooi from his position as a member of the National Assembly.

The announcement was made by Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Windhoek this morning.

"The Swapo party politburo has duly resolved to withdraw Swartbooi from the National Assembly as its member who represents the party with immediate effect", Mbumba said.

The decision follows the remarks Swartbooi made about the Swapo Party and government at a Landless People's Movement (LPM) gala dinner held on Saturday at Keetmanshoop.

Speaking at the event, Swartbooi said he was "99,9% not Swapo. The moment they withdraw me from the National Assembly/Parliament, in 30 seconds I will resign from Swapo," he said.

Mbumba said while Swartbooi has the right to express his views, the party cannot have representatives making such utterances.

"Someone who is representing the Swapo Party in the National Assembly cannot be saying just anything; we cannot have a member of the party making statements of this kind," said Mbumba.

