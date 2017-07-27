United States ambassador to Namibia Thomas Daughton today handed over N$23,4 million to minister of environment and tourism Pohamba Shifeta to assist in combatting wildlife trafficking in Namibia.

The International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs' grant is meant to help cut down poaching of the rhino in Namibia and the trafficking of its horn by building up local, domestic administrations, and undertaking to fight rhino-related crime through enlarged investigative and enforcement functions.

Daughton said Namibia is confronting a new kind of environmental challenge from the poaching menace. Poaching in one form or another has been around for decades, but trafficking in endangered wildlife products, particularly rhino horn and elephant tusks, has increased sharply in Namibia in just a few years.

"Hardly a week passes without headlines about a poaching incident or the appearance of a wildlife trafficker in court," he said.

He said in response to this new and dangerous challenge, his embassy wants to help Namibia duplicate previous successes by using the same kind of combined effort.

"That is why today, I am pleased to announce a N$23,4 million grant from the US department of state aimed specifically at combatting wildlife trafficking in Namibia," he noted.

Shifeta said it is anticipated that the rhino population will continue to increase by at least 5% yearly, and gradually return to its historical range where land use would allow.

"We intend to reduce the poaching rates of rhino by 50% by the end of 2018, and increase the number of arrests by 50%," he stated.

Shifeta said in collaboration with the police and the office of the prosecutor general, his ministry will work to ensure that all poaching incidents which result in the trafficking of the rhino horn are fully investigated, and those arrested will be charged under the Proceeds of Organised Crime Act.

The minister said there are new ways to make a big difference in the country's efforts to combat wildlife trafficking.

"We will use this grant to work hand in hand to help stamp out these crimes in Namibia," he assured.