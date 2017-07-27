Luanda — At least USD 13.9 million have been released by the United States for relief aid to the refugees from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo based in Angola.

This was disclosed Wednesday in Luanda by the US ambassador to Angola, Helen La Lime.

According to the US diplomat, the above fund was meant to finance the offices of the High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Programme, and enable them to secure food, water, healthcare and shelter for thousands of DRC refugees.

Speaking at a press conference, Helen La Lime said this aid is a response to a UN call of June this year for Usd 65.5 million to assist the DRC refugees in Angola until the end of 2017.

She welcomed Angolan Government's response to the DRC refugees' plight with a Usd 3.5 million aid.

The US diplomat stated that her country's government is committed to assisting the needy people affected by the DRC conflict, both in the Kassai region and other war zones in that central African nation.

She said as well the growing number of needy population requires a stronger response from the sheltering communities and humanitarian agencies so they can keep their protection and assistance activity going.

Widespread violence in the DRC's Kassai region has affected more than 2.4 million people and displaced about 1.4 million since August 2016, according to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

More than 30,000 DRC refugees fled the Kassai region and sought refuge in Angola's northeastern Lunda Norte province.