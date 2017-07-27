26 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - CME Trains Instructors for Polling Stations in Cuimba

Kuimba — At least 18 municipal trainers for members of polling stations are attending since Monday in Kuimba Municipality northern Zaire province training session in the context of the elections on 23 August.

This information was released Wednesday to Angop, in Kuimba by the president of the Municipal Electoral Commission (CME), Eduardo Masidivinga.

During five days, the participants will be lectured with topics related to voting contents, handling of electoral equipment, minutes of operations, models of complaints, counting of votes, among other topics.

The official encouraged the trainees to absorb most of subjects in order to avoid constraints in their retransmission to the delegates of polling stations.

Voter registration data indicate that 23.572 voters are qualified to vote in the municipality of Cuimba, on August 23.

