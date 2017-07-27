The Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe and its various partners on Tuesday launched a capital investor education campaign titled "Whats Your Hustle" aimed at helping the average Zimbabweans to harness the stock market to build personal wealth.

Speaking on behalf of the Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, Stephanie Taderera said the campaign seeks to help the average Zimbabweans understand how to harness the stock market to build personal wealth.

"The campaign also seeks to educate and encourage Zimbabweans to think long term about their finances and to invest in financial planning, informing them about the investment platforms that are currently available in Zimbabwe," said Taderera.

He added that through the campaign, the financial literacy of the public will be increased, helping to grow a culture of long term financial planning.

"Zimbabweans work hard for every single dollar they make the idea of the hustle is the common practice of having multiple income streams rather than relying on one job.

"Over the past years, many Zimbabweans have stopped or avoided transacting on the stock market while many people lack the knowledge to empower them to invest fruitfully therefore the campaign seeks to educate the public about how to take their hustle to the next level by growing the money they make.

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe stock exchange is planning to establish a listing platform for Small and Medium companies with growth potential named Zimbabwe Emerging Enterprise Market after recognizing that the SME sector has become the corner stone of the Zimbabwean economy.

According to ZSE, the listing and trading platform for small and medium companies will have a minimum share capital of USD$250 000 and the trading platform will be operated as a separate board but using the same ZSE infrastructure and personnel.

Speaking at the same event, the FINSEC Chief Executive Officer, Collen Tapfumaneyi said they will take a position and do their part to ensure that this campaign and the various initiatives underway are a success.

"In this investor awareness campaign, as with the initiative to promote mobile and online trading, SECZ is pushing the boundaries of what this market can achieve with a sense of unity and purpose.