Blantyre — Nkhunga Police in Nkhotakota is keeping is in custody a 39 year old man for defiling a 14-year old standard 2 pupil.

According to Nkhunga Police Public and Media Liaison Officer, Laban Makalani, the incident happened on Monday when the suspect, Robert Phiri, coaxed the girl into his house using a cell phone which he told the girl to watch a film on.

"During the day of the incident, the victim, who is a standard 2 pupil, is reported to have left home to Nyamvuu Full Primary School early in the morning. While at the school, the suspect, who resides near the school compound, coaxed the girl into his house by using a cell phone. The girl told the police that the man called her into the house to watch a film on the phone and defiled her in the process," said Makalani.

However, the incident was discovered after one of the girl's teachers spotted her inside the house.

The parents of the girl reported the matter to the police station where she was referred to Nkhunga Health Center for a medical examination where it was confirmed that the girl was defiled.

The police arrested Phiri on Tuesday.

Robert Phiri who hails from Senzani Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Phambala in Ntcheu is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.