26 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Tourism Plan Draft for Mbanza Congo Announced

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Congo — A master plan for the restoration of the ruins of the former Catholic Cathedral of Kulumbimbi, the construction of a new museum of Congo kings and the rehabilitation of 12 water fountains surrounding the city of Mbanza Congo is being prepared by the provincial government of Zaire in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hotel.

This fact was stressed in a press conference held in Mbanza Congo on Tuesday by the provincial governor, Joanes André, who said that the master plan aims to promote cultural and scientific tourism in the region.

As for the new airport, one of the recommendations demanded by Unesco World Heritage, while the inscription of Mbanza Congo to the world heritage list, the governor recalled that the place has already been identified called Nkiende commune, and is more than 20 kilometers from the city of Mbanza Congo.

At the conference, an approach was taken on the re-development project for urban roads in Mbanza Congo.

Angola

21-Year-Old Jailed for Destroying Electoral Material

A 21-year old citizen named as Carvalho dos Santos Chiteculo last Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison, by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.