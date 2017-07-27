Angola: Tourism Plan Draft for Mbanza Congo Announced

Mbanza Congo — A master plan for the restoration of the ruins of the former Catholic Cathedral of Kulumbimbi, the construction of a new museum of Congo kings and the rehabilitation of 12 water fountains surrounding the city of Mbanza Congo is being prepared by the provincial government of Zaire in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hotel.

This fact was stressed in a press conference held in Mbanza Congo on Tuesday by the provincial governor, Joanes André, who said that the master plan aims to promote cultural and scientific tourism in the region.

As for the new airport, one of the recommendations demanded by Unesco World Heritage, while the inscription of Mbanza Congo to the world heritage list, the governor recalled that the place has already been identified called Nkiende commune, and is more than 20 kilometers from the city of Mbanza Congo.

At the conference, an approach was taken on the re-development project for urban roads in Mbanza Congo.