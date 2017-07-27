Angola: Elections/2017 - Media Role Highlighted

Menongue — The State-run Media have been conveying a message that allow the citizens to adopt a polite and civic attitude in the electoral process.

The recognition was expressed by delegate of the Interior Ministry in south-east Cuando Cubango province Commissioner Domingos Ferreira de Andrade.

The senior official of Interior Ministry said so at a meeting with representatives of MPLA, UNITA, PRS and APN parties.

The event was intended to discuss the Interior Ministry's guidance on the conditions for holding the general elections.

Hel advised political parties to educate their militants and sympathisers to respect for difference and the symbols of their opponents, ensuring a peaceful and favourable environment for democratic coexistence.

The official warned that each citizen's vote is conscientious, and not confuse the political actions with the criminal ones not even massive demonstrations that fuel violence..