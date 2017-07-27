26 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Media Fraternity Mourns Journalist Lloyd Zawanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Memory Kutengule -Mana

Hundreds of people including members from the media fraternity on Wednesday gathered in Chitawira residential area to pay their last respect to Lloyd Zawanda, a veteran journalist who until his death was a group station manager for Joy Media Group.

Zawanda collapsed at his house in Chitawira Tuesday morning and he was rushed to Gombwa Clinic in the area where he was referred to Blantyre Adventist Hospital. He was pronounced dead at around 9:30 pm.

Different media groups have poured in their tributes towards the sudden demise of the veteran journalist

Malawi Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chairperson Teresa Temweka Ndanga said the media fraternity is shocked and deeply saddened with the sudden death of Zawanda

According to Ndanga, Zawanda has departed at a time the media industry in Malawi needed his skills and untiring professional guidance.

"Zawanda was a dedicated MISA Malawi member and a pillar of media. His untiring support and guidance to MISA and the sector at large will forever be missed," Ndanga said in a statement made on Wednesday.

Journalists Union of Malawi (Juma) President Mthetho Lungu said the union had lost a hardworking, and committed member who was dedicated to the cause of Juma and the welfare of journalists in particular.

President for Blantyre Press Club, a grouping of Journalists from the southern region, Blessings Kanache said Zawanda was one of the few journalists who had played a crucial role in training and mentoring most of the media practitioners in the country.

"He was someone who could not differentiate between the old guards and the new blood in the media industry .To him, both were equal as he acknowledged everyone as a journalist." Kanache said.

Before joining Joy Media Group, late Zawanda worked for different institutions holding different media portfolios including that of government news agency, Mana.

Late Zawanda, who died at the age of 62, will be laid to rest on Thursday at Gideon Village in Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu.

He is survived by three children namely Titani, Patricia and Karen, according to late Zawanda's younger sister Linda Chisambiro.

Malawi

Government in Public Awareness of Viral Hepatitis

Malawi government will on July 28, this year join the world in commemorating the World Hepatitis Day with an aim of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.