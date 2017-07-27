26 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: President Mutharika Lauds the Importance of SMEs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu — President Arthur Peter Mutharika has emphasized the importance of small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) as they contribute significantly in the country's economic growth and development.

The President was speaking Wednesday at Mzuzu State Lodge during an audience with representatives of Mzuzu City vendors.

He said government values the contribution small and medium businesses make to the national economy, hence his decision to interact with the vendors in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe, Kasungu and Mzuzu.

The President assured the vendors that they are extremely important people as no country can survive without small and medium entrepreneurs.

He then assured the vendors that government will improve market structures so that they are resilient to fires which have been rampant in the recent years.

"I am talking to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to improve the markets and build modern ones so that they are free from fire," he said.

He also disclosed that government is working with organizations in the United States and Europe to provide loans to small and medium scale businesses to boost them.

The head of state also said government has earmarked on a project to develop 70 trading centers in Chitipa, Karonga, Nkhata Bay, Rumphi and Mzimba.

Touching on national development, the Malawi leader reiterated his resolve to construct Mombera University in Mzimba, New Airport in Mzuzu and continue rehabilitating various roads in the region among other developments.

He also disclosed that government will expand Mzuzu University to add more programs.

In his remarks, secretary for vendors in Mzuzu City, Scrivina Dzonzi, asked the president to intervene in illegal vending which is rampant in the city.

He said a lot of vendors ply their trade in undesignated places outside the market where they do not pay market fees and also make the city untidy.

Dzonzi appreciated the role Mzuzu City Council plays in trying to curb the situation but lamented that the council faces challenges due to limited resources.

"We are asking you our president to help the city council with resources, like vehicles to contain illegal vending which is rampant in the city," he said.

Dzonzi also asked government to consider providing vendors with soft loans, saying it is very difficult for them to access loans from banks as they do ask for collateral.

He pleaded with government to reduce customs and excise tariffs small and medium business persons pay at the border, saying the tariffs are too high such that they do not make much profit.

Malawi

Government in Public Awareness of Viral Hepatitis

Malawi government will on July 28, this year join the world in commemorating the World Hepatitis Day with an aim of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.