Seven people have died on the spot after a bus hit a truck on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

According to Koibatek OCPD Agnes Kamau, 30 other people were seriously injured in the road crash that happened at Equator on the border between Uasin Gishu and Baringo counties.

Both vehicles were heading to Eldoret.

The bus wreckage was towed to Koibatek Police Station.