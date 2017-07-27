Kenya: Infotrak Opinion Poll Puts Three Governors Ahead of Rivals

Photo: Daily Nation

An Infotrak opinion poll shows governors (from left) Josphat Nanok, Martin Wambora and Ken Lusaka.

An Infotrak opinion poll released Thursday shows three sitting governors are more popular than their rivals.

The survey shows Council of Governors chairman and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, his Bungoma counterpart Ken Lusaka and Embu's Martin Wambora are ahead of their rivals in the races for governor.

Governor Nanok's support is at 77.7 per cent, ahead of his Jubilee rival John Munyes, whose popularity stands at 14.3 per cent, while eight per cent of respondents are undecided.

In Bungoma County, Ken Lusaka of Jubilee would beat his rivals if elections were held today, with the poll showing his popularity is at 52.2 per cent.

Among his rivals, Wycliffe Wafula is second with 31.9 per cent, Alfred Khangati has 5.2 per cent while Stephen Mutoro has 0.1 per cent.

The survey, funded by Infotrak, was conducted between July 10 and July 15, with 1,500 respondents being interviewed. It has a margin of error of 2.5.

In the senator race, National Super Alliance co-principal Moses Wetang'ula is ahead of his rivals at 58.6 per cent.

Eusebius Mukhwana is second with 8.7 per cent, Bonface Nyongesa (7.8 per cent), David Makali (5 per cent) and Chris Wamalwa 0.6 per cent.

Governor Martin Wambora, according to the poll, has 48.4 per cent popularity while Lenny Kivuti is second with 26.2 per cent. Infotrak interviewed 600 respondents in Embu.