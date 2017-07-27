Nigeria: Soldiers Rescue 10 Oil Workers Abducted By B'Haram

Maiduguri — No fewer than ten members of the Civilian JTF, two NNPC Staff and one official of the Department of Geology, University of Maiduguri who were reportedly ambushed by suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram terroriststs around Jilli and Bornoyesu villages between Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Area of Borno state while on Oil Exploration mission on Tuesday have been rescued from the hands of the insurgents.

The Nigerian troops of 5 Brigade, Gubio with joint effortsof members of Civilian JTF were on Tuesday night were able to pursue and overwhelm the fleeing terrorists, killing scores of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The Joint Operation which was led by a Brigade Commander, Brig Gen. Aminu Shehu Chinide and leader of Civilian JTF in Gubio, Bulama Bukar Maradona with directive from Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Usman Zanna and support from the Caretaker Chairman of Gubio, Hon. Zanna Modu led to the recovery of several arms and ammunitions and four vehicles belonging to the victims that were snatched by the insurgents.

This bring to a total of five vehicles that were so far recovered, as one vehicle belonging to the victims was recovered at the scene with four members of Civilian JTF, two NNPC and one staff of Geology Department, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) immediately after the Tuesday afternoon attacks.

It could be recalled that already conflicting report has it that about 10 vehicles used to convey contracted Geologists and Students from Geology Department of UNIMAID and some staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation were ambushed by some group of terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram sect, a situation that has created fear among the general public since yesterday (Tuesday).

But confirming the incident on Wednesday to leadership in Maiduguri , the Caretaker Chairman of Gubio Local government area , Hon. Zanna Modu expressed happiness that almost all the insurgents who partook in the attack were neutralized by troops.

Hon Modu said, although, details of the number of Casualties from the side of the terrorists was devastating, he will not prempt statement which may be issued to Pressmen by Security Operatives, insisting that quite a number of the victims were rescued during the Joint Operation last night.

He said : " I commends the Commissioner for Local Government, Hon. Usman Zanna for giving me the directive that was acted upon yesterday which led to the immediate successes recorded so far by gallant troops of 'Operation Lafiya Dole' and members of the Civilian JTF.

" I appreciate the sacrifice made by security operatives which led to the killing of the insurgents, recovery of arms and ammunitions as well as vehicles snatched from the victims,.I as well appreciates sustained prayers from Ulamas led by the Chief Imam of Gubio, Ustas Sainna Goni and Christian Leader in the Area, Mr. Lagali Simon that contributed to the successes against the insurgents.

" I'm happy to inform you that, when the Commissioner for Local Government gave me a directive yesterday immediately after the incident, we swung into action by supporting our gallant troops and members of civilian JTF who jointly mobilized and pursue these terrorists.