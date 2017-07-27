26 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs On Board of Ezemvelo Kwazulu-Natal Wildlife

The Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) has noted reports suggesting that the Board of Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife and its CEO, Dr David Mabunda, have reached an agreement for the CEO to step down from his position.

We want to state categorically that EDTEA MEC, Sihle Zikalala, as the representative of the shareholder, has not endorsed the agreement to release the CEO. The MEC has, in fact, received the submission where the CEO and the board are proposing the CEO's departure from the entity. The MEC is still applying his mind on the submission and he is engaging with all the parties involved.

Commenting on the submission he has received from the Board and the CEO, Zikalala said: "Foremost in our minds is to ensure that Ezemvelo's capacity to deliver on its mandate is maintained and, as such, whatever decision we reach on this matter will be informed by what will be in the best interests of Ezemvelo.

In the meantime, Dr Mabunda remains the CEO of the entity and we would like to assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife stakeholders that the entity is stable and is currently seized with executing its mandate."

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs

South Africa

