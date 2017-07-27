South Africa: Constitutional Court Farm Eviction Ruling Reinforces Apartheid Spatial Violence

analysis

In the recent Baron V Claytile matter, the Constitutional Court made the presumption that landowners may evict farm workers at their will, and that these farm workers may be legitimately relocated to unsatisfactory locations. The ruling points to a disregard for poor people's agency, therefore affirming the idea that choice is a luxury reserved for the wealthy, instead of interpreting the law through pro-farmer, pro-poor, pro-human-rights lenses. Baron v Claytile reinforces the same dynamic created by forced eviction, where farm workers are unable to have control over their own lives, reminiscent of an apartheid reality.

The spatial organisation of the apartheid city was such that blacks, at the periphery of the city had the least access to resources, whilst White people, at the centre of the city not only had access to the city's resources, but also controlled them. As a result, blacks were far from job opportunities, schools and hospitals, and would often have to commute long distances in order to access these resources. The apartheid government relocated blacks to the outskirts of the city, in a bid to sterilise the city centres, as well as rid the city of any indigenous culture and tradition. As stated by Oliver...