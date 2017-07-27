South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Housebreaking and Theft

press release

In line with the back to basic approach and ensuring our community are and feel safe, PE Flying Squad and K-9 unit member's swift reaction led to the arrest of a 32 year old suspect after they responded to a complaint of housebreaking and theft in progress.

On Thursday 2017-07-27 at approximately 02:30 Flying squad and K-9 unit responded to a complaint of housebreaking in progress at Kings Mews North in Kabega Park area. After gaining entry into the complex they started searching it for possible suspects. The suspect was spotted jumping from one yard to another. The members chased the suspect on foot, a scuffle ensued with the suspect where he attempted to stab the member. He was arrested and the stolen goods were recovered valued at R7500.00.

The complainant alleged that at about 01:45 he woke up when he heard a noise in the kitchen and when he went to investigate he noticed a suspect standing in the kitchen. He threw a glass at the suspect who fled with a laptop bag containing an external hard drive, computer cables and headphones. The complainant noticed that the kitchen door was tampered.

Quick response by police and a thorough search of the immediate vicinity of a crime scene always achieves positive results.. The Mount Road Cluster Commander Maj General Funeka Siganga praised the members for their swift response and apprehending the suspect. Property related crimes is a concern and we need to act quickly when responding to these crimes. During the investigation the detectives will also probe whether this suspect could be linked to other crimes in the area.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday, 28 July 2017.