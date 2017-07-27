South Africa: Judgment Day for Four Men Accused of Murder, Kidnapping and Robbery

press release

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma announced that a judgment against four suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping and murder of two men, will be passed on Friday, 28 July 2017, at the Circuit of the Pretoria High Court sitting in Delmas.

The aforesaid judgement is against Thabang Elvis Nthako aged 36, Samson Bhuti Makuwa aged 25, George Maswanganyi aged 27 and Bheki David Mokoena aged 33, who are accused of two counts of kidnapping, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances each.

The suspects were arrested in November 2014, after police found Nthako driving a motor vehicle belonging to one of the murdered victims, Phillip Daniel Monkwe aged 50, who had been reported as missing. When a probe was instituted, it led to the arrest of the other three, Makuwa, Maswanganyi and Mokoena. Further probe also revealed that the suspects had hitch-hiked Monkwe's vehicle and were given a lift, along the way they held him at gunpoint and instructed him to drive to a direction leading to an old mine.

Upon arrival, they blind-folded Monkwe forcing him out of his vehicle and placed him near a mine shaft which was about 45m deep, then told him to go and as a result, he fell into the shaft. During the investigation, the suspects pointed out to the police the above mentioned scene (shaft). When Monkwe's remains were being retrieved, another body was found. It was later identified as that of David Vusi Majola aged 39, who had been reported as missing also. The suspects were then linked to Majola's death who was also hijacked and thrown into the same shaft by the accused, hence the judgment.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma congratulates the members who relentlessly worked on the case. He further said that it is now in the hands of the court to decide on the verdict.