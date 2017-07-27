26 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Country Is At Sea - Time to Paddle Wisely

analysis By Mike Abel

The population confused voting for a party versus a president on two occasions. South Africa may have believed it was voting for the ANC of Tambo, Mandela or Mbeki, and they could be forgiven for doing so then, but as has clearly transpired, they were voting for Jacob Zuma, the Gupta empire and the coven of cronies who have brought this country to its knees.

Audacious solutions and actions will re-build South Africa: and this requires you, dear reader, to also do something active about it - today.

There is little to no chance of South Africa reclaiming its rightful and admired place amongst the world's nations, as we enjoyed under the admired leadership of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, without confronting some very harsh realities.

The first is, acknowledging the citizenry of this country are the only chance we have of returning this beautiful land to glory - and that will happen from the ongoing and mounting public pressure and then ultimately, at the ballot box.

Our choices this time, cannot be based on any historic loyalties or hope, but in fully understanding the present situation and carefully analysing how we get out of this mess.

South Africa needs,...

