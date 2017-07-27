analysis

The revelations contained in the #GuptaLeaks emails may give the impression that everyone the Guptas encountered rolled over to do their bidding - either through pressure from above, or a desire for personal enrichment. Happily, this was not the case. Throughout the emails there is evidence of people who stood up to the Guptas or thwarted their intentions in some way. We take a look at some of those who held the line. By SCORPIO & AMABHUNGANE.

"All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing," famously opined the Irish philosopher Edmund Burke. When it came to the Guptas, an awful lot of nothing was done by an awful lot of people. But there were exceptions: ordinary South African men and women who did not simply capitulate to the Guptas' wishes even when those around them, or above them, were happy to do just that.

The #GuptaLeaks emails have cast countless individuals, and institutions, in a dubious light. The full story, however, requires acknowledgement of those who tried - often in vain - to do the right thing.

There's an obvious caveat that bears mentioning: the individuals we're about to profile were simply staying...