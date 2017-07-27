27 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Significant Successes Yielded During Crime Operation in Imizamo Yethu

In line with our vision to create a safe and secure environment for the community, crime operations conducted by SAPS and other law enforcement agencies in Imizamo Yethu during the past 24 hours yielded significant successes and we are pleased with the outcome of our crime fighting endeavours.

To prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of the Imizamo Yetho community, various initiatives, comprising searches, crime awareness campaigns and the tracing of wanted suspects were undertaken. During these initiatives, a total of 479 individuals, vehicles and premises were searched which led to the apprehension of 22 suspects on various charges for serious crimes including murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs. An unlicensed firearms was confiscated and 190 fines were issued for various traffic related offences.

To ensure that offenders are brought to justice, four wanted suspects were arrested for robbery, possession of drugs and a liquor related charge. The suspects are all due to make a court appearance once they have been charged.

We will continue to maintain a high police visibility in Imizamo Yethu to ensure that the community can live without the fear of crime.

