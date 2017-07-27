South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Business Robbery and Possession of Drugs

press release

King Williams Town: In line with Back to Basics approach on utilisation of resources for crime reduction, K9 Unit members spotted a suspicious male at King Williams Town CBD yesterday. Police stopped and searched a 25 year old male and found 30 mandrax tablets in his possession and an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs.

In a separate incident King Williams Town Task Team arrested a 35 year old male at Buffalo Road last night. The arrest comes after Police followed information they received about the male that was involved in a Business Robbery that occurred beginning of this month. They recovered computers that were stolen at SAPS Employee Health and Wellness offices at Schornville outside King Williams Town. He was found in possession of the other computer and Police proceeded to Schornville in a house that kept the other computer. The suspect was arrested and charged for Business Burglary.

Both suspects will appear at King Williams Town Court on Friday 28.