27 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Business Robbery and Possession of Drugs

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

King Williams Town: In line with Back to Basics approach on utilisation of resources for crime reduction, K9 Unit members spotted a suspicious male at King Williams Town CBD yesterday. Police stopped and searched a 25 year old male and found 30 mandrax tablets in his possession and an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs.

In a separate incident King Williams Town Task Team arrested a 35 year old male at Buffalo Road last night. The arrest comes after Police followed information they received about the male that was involved in a Business Robbery that occurred beginning of this month. They recovered computers that were stolen at SAPS Employee Health and Wellness offices at Schornville outside King Williams Town. He was found in possession of the other computer and Police proceeded to Schornville in a house that kept the other computer. The suspect was arrested and charged for Business Burglary.

Both suspects will appear at King Williams Town Court on Friday 28.

South Africa

Improved Safety for Border-Lying Communities

The police's Operation Vala Madi is making headway in preventing cross-border crimes in Limpopo, with two smuggling… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.