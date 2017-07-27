27 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma Pays Tribute to Mamoepa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former African Union chair Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has described government communicator and struggle veteran Ronnie Mamoepa as a revolutionary who in death was like a large tree that has fallen.

Speaking at the Mamoepa's official memorial service in Pretoria on Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma said she had worked with Mamoepa for over a decade.

"He communicated during difficult times and during happy times," said Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini-Zuma said happy times included winning the 2010 Soccer World Cup bid and difficult times such as when the two of them had to go to the UN to explain the Thabo Mbeki recall.

Mamoepa was Dlamini-Zuma's also spokesperson during her tenure at home affairs and she said he was not selfish and always helped others.

"He was a beautiful soul and a revolutionary at the end of the day.

"You really served this country well, you were a unifier," said Dlamini-Zuma in bidding farewell to Mamoepa whom she described as not just a colleague but a friend and member of her family.

Mamoepa spent several weeks in hospital after suffering a stroke. He died on Saturday July 22, aged 56 years old.

He first came to prominence as a young teenage activist in the late 70s and 80s and was eventually jailed and served time on Robben Island.

He was a member of the Gauteng legislature before becoming a government communicator for the likes of Dlamini-Zuma and more recently, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

His funeral service will be held at St Alban's Cathedral on Nana Sita Street, in the Pretoria CBD, on Saturday July 29.

Source: News24

South Africa

Improved Safety for Border-Lying Communities

The police's Operation Vala Madi is making headway in preventing cross-border crimes in Limpopo, with two smuggling… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.