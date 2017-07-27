South Africa: Premier Willies Mchunu Wishes King Goodwill Zwelithini a Happy Birthday

press release

His Majesty Birthday

Today, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu addressed honourable members of the legislature and wished His Majesty a Happy Birthday.

Mchunu pointed out: "I rise to on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal to wish His Majesty a Happy Birthday. Isilo has over the years been the advocate of peace and reconciliation. When intolerance threatened the fragile peace that had been achieved after years of political violence here in the province, Isilo meticulously brought together leaders from all political parties."

"He has showed determination to instil a patriotism culture that emphasises the importance of putting all South Africans first in anything leaders of government do. Indeed, KZN has made a miraculous progress over the years."

"We pray to God that he grants His Majesty more strength so that he will continue to be the champion of peace, reconciliation and unity of all our people. We are heartened by His Majesty's dedication towards the creation of sustainable livelihoods and his message that people should be an integral part of the fight for the eradication of poverty rings very loud."

"We appreciate His Majesty's on-going support for all socio-economic development programmes. Isilo has continued to interact with various leaders and sectors to seek support for the provincial government programmes amongst the business, church and different other stakeholders in our society."

"He has been exemplary in advocating for socially responsible conduct and we appreciate his firm stand against drunkenness and substance abuse."

May he continue to provide consistent and bold leadership in the fight against HIV and Aids. As the custodian of the Zulu traditions and customs, ISILO's service has underlined how tradition serves as a source of unity in our society and as a tangible proof of the common values which bind our community together."

"His passionate love for the people gives us hope that he will continue to be a tireless campaigner for the development of the people of KwaZulu-Natal."

Bayede Hlanga Lomhlabathi

