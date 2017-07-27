27 July 2017

Nigeria: Enugu Police Evacuates Unexploded Biafra War Bomb

By Christopher Isiguzo

Enugu — The Enugu State Police Command of the Nigeria Police yesterday successfully evacuated an object suspected to be unexploded ordinance which was used during the Nigeria/Biafra Civil war, almost 50 years ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu said the object which was found in the morning of July 21, 2017, at a farmland called Amaetiti in Oji River Local Government Area of the state was said to have been discovered on the ground during farming.

He said the Explosive Ordinance Unit of the command achieved the feat.

According to Amaraizu, expert analysis indicated that the civil war bomb/left over has not been detonated and was of high caliber. "The command to this end is advising members of the public not tamper with any of such object whenever they are seen or discovered either during farming, building or road constructions but to report promptly to the nearest police station or to call the commands control room number on 08032003702, 08075390883,08086671202 and 08098880172 for prompt and necessary action," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the command said it has through the operatives of the special Anti Robbery Squad Oji River zone, raided one hotel situated at Gariki Ugwuoba recently, where two suspected armed robbery suspects who gave their names as Stanley Chukwu and Ozumba Henry were nabbed. "Recovered from them are a locally made short double barrel gun fully loaded with cartridges, one tripple mouth locally made short gun loaded with three cartridges and one locally made revolver pistol loaded with three live ammunition. Suspects are already helping the operatives in their investigations as the state command has assured of its continual partnership with sister agencies, members of the public and relevant stakeholders with a view to sustaining the tempo of a peaceful environment in the state.

"We urge people to be law abiding by not taking laws into their hands but endeavour to report any issue regarding any threat to peace in their environment to the nearest police station or through the commands distress call lines and social media platform @PoliceNG_Enugu, nigeriapoliceforceenugustate and also to remain security conscious of their environment and properties."

