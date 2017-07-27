South Africa: Traffic Build-Up in Cape Town Due to Protest

Authorities have cautioned motorists to use alternative routes after protest action broke out in Strandfontein Road and end of 9th Avenue in Grassy Park.

"It is unclear why they are protesting, but tyres and trees are being burnt preventing movement on that road. We urge morning travellers to use alternative routes," Western Cape traffic head Kenny Africa said.

Africa urged morning commuters to rather use Baden Powell Drive into PG Drive or Jakes Gerwel onto the N2.

"In order to avoid traffic, it is essential that people use the alternative routes."

