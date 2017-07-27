South Africa: Loots Bosman to Coach Northern Cape Cricket

Northern Cape Cricket has announced the appointment of Lungile 'Loots' Bosman as interim coach of the Northern Cape Senior Provincial cricket team.

Loots, 40, is a legend of cricket in the Northern Cape and has played cricket for many years for his beloved club, Yorkshire and province, Griqua Diamonds.

During his playing career Loots gained a well-deserved reputation as been a destructive top-order batsman for the Proteas, Africa X1, Derbyshire, Diamond Eagles, Dolphins, Mumbai Indians and South Africa 'A'.

He made his T20I debut in February 2006 and his One-Day International (ODI) debut came a few months later.

In the T20 series against England in 2009, he scored 58 off 31 balls in the first game and 94 off 44 balls in the second game.

In this latter game he was also involved in a record T20 partnership with Graeme Smith that yielded 170 runs for the first wicket.

"We at Northern Cape Cricket are very excited with the appointment of Loots Bosman. Loots is vastly experienced and has a lot to offer the team in terms of preparation, mindsets and getting the best out of the players.

"We wish Loots all the best for the forthcoming season," said Shaheed Alexander, cricket services manager at Northern Cape Cricket.

Source: Sport24