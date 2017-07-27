Kenya: Foulmouthed Ex-NBA Player Yet Again Disses Lupita

Photo: allafrica.com

Retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas disses Lupita on Instagram again.

Retired NBA player Gilbert Arenas who once said Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o is ‘only cute in the dark’ has made another disparaging comment about the Oscar Award winning actress.

This after Lupita posted a photo of herself in a bakini vacationing on a beach in Mexico.

Arenas, who found himself in the middle of a social media storm for hr comments in April, this time responded by saying:

“Y’all tag me like she got a face lift and she went from a 3 to a 10… nope she is just a 3 in a blue water with some blue blockers on. This is no difference than a ugly girl with a fat ass… I’ll still beat but just with the lights off, but she is glowing tho,” Arena said of Lupita ' s photo.

Earlier this year, Arenas took his first shot at Lupita over her skin tone, saying that no one wants a woman that dark.

“Not to be funny, but can you name a beautiful black woman on the outside… not brown skinned… but Tyrese black. When you have African features black then u have number#1 lupita n’yongo and she’s cute when the lights are off. Second you have (Ajuma Naseyana ) Sorry but ewwwww… so the black beautiful women you boost up is technically light skinned or brown skinned,” Arenas wrote on Instagram.

After being dragged on social media and having people point out that his own daughters are dark-skinned, Arenas did post an “apology”.

