27 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Name Strong Side for Pumas

The Sharks have named a strong side for their Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Durban on Saturday.

Having just been knocked out of Super Rugby at the quarter-final stage last weekend, there may have been a temptation to give players a break before throwing them into the Currie Cup, but coach Robert du Preez had no such plans.

He has selected a side that almost mirrors the side that lost to the Lions in Super Rugby on Saturday.

"We are naturally disappointed not to be competing in the Super Rugby semi-final this weekend, but that's now history," Du Preez said.

"It's now time for us to focus our energy on the Currie Cup tournament and doing well.

"We have a young and energetic squad who are keen for the challenge. Consistency and intensity is going to be key."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 S'busiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Tyler Paul, 19 Tera Mtembu, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Inny Radebe

Pumas

15 Gerrit Smith, 14 Ruwellyn Isbell, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 JP Lewis, 10 Justin van Staden, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Carel Greeff, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Jeremy Jordaan, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Kwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Jannie Stander, 19 Chris Cloete, 20 Reynier van Rooyen, 21 Sias Ebersohn, 22 Devon Williams

South Africa

