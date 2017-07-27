Kenya: Usiu Drown Sailors in Hockey League

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) ended their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League campaign on a high after a 2-1 win over Chase Sailors on Wednesday evening at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

A brace from forward Victor Chidi fired the students to the three points, a result that sees them trail fifth placed Sikh Union on goal difference only. USIU are on 22 points, four ahead of seventh placed Parkroad Badgers. The Bankers, who were without talismanic striker George Mutira, pulled one back through Douglas Nyerere in the 28th minute but USIU managed to hold on for the three points.

USIU coach Tom Olal believes his charges were worth the three points after the tactical display.

"I think we controlled the match for large chunks and should have scored more goals. We hope we can build on this performance when the second leg starts in September," Olal said.

Sailors dominated early proceedings and should have taken the lead in the sixth minute when Samuel Webo broke clear but his shot was thwarted by USIU keeper and Kenya one Linus Sang. The Bankers also wasted a couple of short corners minutes later.

After soaking the early pressure, the students finally settled in the match and Chidi gave them the lead after beating Sailors second choice goalkeeper Jairus Muzembi, after being set up by Brian Kiplimo.

Minutes later, Chidi took advantage of a defensive mix-up to double his team's advantage just at the end of the first quarter.

When the students took their foot off the gas pedal, Sailors bounced back and were nearly rewarded from a set piece but Ammon Esese failed to get past Sang.

Sailors remain in 13th spot ahead of their final match of the first leg against Kenyatta University Vultures on Saturday.