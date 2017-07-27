Kenya: Religious Leaders Meet at Ufungamano to Pray for Polls

Religious leaders from different denominations from across the country are holdng prayers for peaceful and credible elections.

The meeting, convened by the Multi-Sectoral Forum, brings together the inter-faith communities, the private sector, labour unions and the civil society to dialogue and prepare the country for the elections.

"As a culmination of these efforts the religious leaders are calling for a National Prayer Day as we seek God's guidance and blessings for the Nation," read the communication from the leaders.

They seek to commit Kenyans to respect the sanctity of human life, uphold personal integrity, decency, moral uprightness, stewardship and accountability, pursue unity, national cohesion and integration, respect other people and their properties, and uphold family values and justice and equity before, during and after the August polls.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

Presidential candidates in the 2017 elections are expected to attend the prayer meeting.

The religious leaders are drawn from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), the National Council of Churches in Kenya (NCCK), the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslim (Supkem), National Muslim Leaders Forum (Namlef), Hindu Council of Kenya (HCK), Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), Organisation African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA), Shia Ithna-Asheri, and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK).

They are convening at the Ufungamano House in Nairobi.

They will be led by Dr Nelson Makanda of NCCK and Sheikh Latiff Shaban from Supkem with the key note address being given by former Botswana president Festus Mogae of the Panel of Eminent Persons.

Other religious leaders who will be present are Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit of the Anglican Church, Nairobi Catholic Archbishop John Cardinal Njue (KCCB), Mr S B Varma (HCK), Sheikh Mohammed Shebwana (Supkem), Bishop Cornelius Arap Korir (Chairman, Multi-Sectoral Forum,) and Rev Peter Karanja (NCCK).