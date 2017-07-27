Rwanda: Somali Officials Visit Rwanda on Anti-Corruption Campaign

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Puntland State of Somalia, yesterday, said they are "considering Rwanda as a model country in fighting corruption" and intend to emulate the country's strategies, particularly those implemented by Rwanda National Police (RNP).

They made the remarks during their visit to the RNP General Headquarters, aimed at learning from the force's strategies in prevention and fighting graft.

At RNP, they were received by Commissioner for Community Policing, Assistant Commissioner of Police Celestin Twahirwa, who briefed them on the Force's strategies and partnership with other institutions in fighting graft.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Commissioner for Public Relations and Media, Chief Supt. Lynder Nkuranga, and several Police officers attached to the anti-corruption unit.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director General of Good Governance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in the Puntland State of Somalia, Abdirahman Ali Gureye, recognised that Rwanda is well known for its zero tolerance to corruption, facilitated by strong measures.

"We appreciate what Rwanda is doing and that's why we have to pick lessons from it. What we have learnt from Rwanda Police has exceeded our expectations," said Gureye.

"We chose Rwanda as a model in fighting corruption because the country has realistic measures.

RNP's strategies are worth emulating and we intend to frequently come back and learn more," he added.

"We are impressed that the Force conducts frequent checks on its officers and with its practical partnership with other institutions and the citizens; this makes Rwanda our model country."

Twahirwa explained that corruption is considered a high impact crime in Rwanda adding that combatting it is a "concerted effort from both state and non-state actors, and members of the public."

"We have an inter-state agency coordination mechanism where information about graft is exchanged without compromising each other's core functions," Twahirwa said.

He said that, through this complimentary role, that's spearheaded by top leadership and political will, Rwanda has been able to curtail corruption to the lowest level possible.

Rwanda is ranked as one of the least corrupt countries globally.

Twahirwa said police uses different forms of dialogue through community policing methods and media to sensitise and involve the public in fighting corruption.

"Police has partnerships with various stakeholders including youth organisations, community policing committees, anti-crime clubs, and a unique partnership with public and private institutions, to weed out corruption jointly," he noted.