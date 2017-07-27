Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday appointed an eight-member Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) board tasked with reviving the parastatal and introducing a mass bus transit system in urban areas.

Minister Kasukuwere said kombis have created a menace and have struggled to provide efficient transport to urban commuters.

He said the mass bus transit system will be done in phases starting with Harare and Bulawayo and replicated in other cities. "The obtaining transport system in Harare, Bulawayo and other urban centres consists of predominantly para-transit modes.

"These modes, you will agree, are unable and have been struggling to provide an efficient transport services to urban commuters. This situation is uncomfortable for my ministry and Government as a whole," he said.

"In order to meet the stated Zim-Asset objectives for resuscitating the country's industrial base, an efficient transport system for passengers and goods will make a significant contribution towards the Gross Domestic Product.

"However, in order for Zupco to play that part, a robust turnaround strategy for the company needs to be worked out and gets implemented."

Minister Kasukuwere said his ministry will intervene by facilitating the procurement of buses and negotiating attractive payment plans that will allow the organisation to raise capital to meet its financial obligations.

"Zupco is currently facing challenges of huge debts of money owed to pensioners, Zimra and other service providers which I expect the new board to service," he said.

Chairperson of the board, Mr Quinton Kanhukamwe, who is also Harare Institute of Technology Vice Chancellor, said they would make sure Zupco reverts to the days when its services were affordable and convenient.

"Government would want to have a mass bus transit system in the country and they would want Zupco to be at the centre of it.

"As a new board, we are looking at coming up with a turnaround strategic plan so that we rise to the call by Government to have the system in place as a matter of urgency," he said

Other board members are Fannie Mutepfa, Kudzai Murefu-Tshuma, Engineer Bernard Musarurwa, Dennis Ndlovu, Bensen Samudzimu, George Chigora and another member who will be announced in due course.