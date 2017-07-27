27 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's Current Revenue Sharing Formula 'Illegal', Senate Declares

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
The Nigerian Senate
By Hassan Adebayo

The Senate has called for a review of Nigeria's revenue sharing formula to give states and local government areas greater share than what they get in the current formula, which gives more to the federal government.

The Senate said the current formula is "unconstitutional" and does not reflect the country's present realities.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a constitutional review proposal to devolve greater powers to the states, after complaints the proposal did not seek to give the federating units greater share of the national revenue and control over resources.

More to follow.

Nigeria

Nigerian Lawmakers Demand Identities of Patience Jonathan's Property Whistle-Blower

The House of Representatives has asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for identities of informants whose… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.