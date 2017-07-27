27 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lack of Water Treatment Blamed for Kisumu Cholera Outbreak

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojwang Joe

Nairobi — The Kisumu County Government says a breakdown of the water treatment plant at the Kodiaga Prison could have occasioned the cholera outbreak that left three people dead.

Water County Executive Barack Abonyo said the prison facility will be given chlorine to help them in treating their water and said they will be connected to water being supplied by Kisumu Water and Sewerage Company.

"I want to be very clear on this because there is a misconception that Kodiaga Prison gets its water from our water company and it doesn't," he stated.

"Kodiaga Prison has its water supply. It comes from a river that passes by the prison and we found that the river is contaminated and we are urging people not to drink that water," he said.

His health counterpart Elizabeth Ogaja also announced plans to start implementing the Public Health Act in the wake of the outbreak.

"This means that you must have workers who have been evaluated and tested and found to be completely free of any bacteria that causes cholera or any other disease," she said.

The Ministry of Health has identified four counties including Nairobi, Machakos and Garissa as major cholera hotspots following the outbreak that has left more than 10 people dead and dozens hospitalised.

Kodiaga Maximum Prison inmates were hospitalised with diarrhoea and vomiting, symptoms associated with cholera.

County Health Director Ojwang Lusi said medical officials were working to curb further spread.

Kenya

Teachers' July Salaries Will Be Paid On Time - Commission

Teachers have been assured that their July salaries will be paid on time, following claims that the money will be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.