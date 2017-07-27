Nigeria: Makarfi Proposes Bot Takeover During PDP Leadership Crisis

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has proposed that its Board of Trustees, BOT, should assume the leadership of the party anytime the party has leadership crisis.

This is one of the proposals for constitutional amendment submitted to members of the party by the chairman of the caretaker committee, Ahmed Makarfi.

It is aimed at checkmating influential new members from taking over the leadership of the PDP.

The party only last month resolved a 14-month leadership tussle when the Supreme Court sacked Modu Ali-Sheriff as national chairman and declared Mr. Markarfi as the authentic leader of the party.

Under the "qualification for membership," the committee also proposed that a member must spend a minimum of four consecutive years to the party before a member can belong to the BOT should be removed.

"In the event of a leadership crisis at the national level, the BOT may assume responsibility for the running of the affairs of the party for a period not exceeding six months within which an elected leadership shall be put in place," the caretaker committee stated in the proposal.

Mr. Makarfi, who is a former governor of Kaduna State, said the party's resurgence following the resolution of its leadership crisis, has stabilised the nation's polity.

He also said the party's non-elective convention set for August 12 would set out programmes of the party.

Mr. Makarfi, who was addressing the PDP Women's Forum who paid him a visit at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, said the party would reconcile with aggrieved members and attract new members.

"We know there is hunger, we know that there are difficulties, all kinds of problems in the country. But as soon as this judgment came, it seemed to have brought down tempers.

"Why tempers have gone down is because the people have seen the alternative they have been waiting for. We will work together as always to make sure we don't let the people down.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to reconcile (aggrieved members). When I talk of reconciliation, we are talking of reconciliation in general terms, not over recent events.

"We need to go back to 2015 and even before then and reconcile with as many of our party men and women that either have left the party or have developed cold feet.

"So, it's a question of balancing of interests without forgetting the input, the contributions of men and women across this country to take this party to where we are at the moment in spite of all the difficulties."

Mr. Makarfi explained that the process of rebuilding the party required accommodation, saying excluding any interest would not help the party in achieving its goals.