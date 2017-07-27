27 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Umuganda to Focus on Preparing Polling Stations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elisee Mpirwa

The Ministry of Local Government has announced that this Saturday's monthly community work "Umuganda" will focus on preparing polling sites where Presidential elections will be held next Friday.

Umuganda is carried out every last Saturday of the month.

This was announced in a statement issued Wednesday by Vincent Munyeshyaka, the State Minister in charge of Socio-Economic Development.

"This July's community work will be conducted at the village level. Work will focus on cleaning polling stations and maintaining roads leading directly to polling stations," the statement reads in part.

On Saturday, July 29, businesses will operate normally and the state minister urged service providers to continue offering good service to their clients and making sure to preserve cleanness at their respective workplaces.

He also called upon citizens to continue participating in activities in the run-up to the elections, including attending rallies by candidates and ensuring they have all requisite documents to vote come August 4.

The National Electoral Commission has mapped 2,424 polling stations across the country and Diaspora ahead of the presidential polls.

Rwanda

Disclosing 2017 Presidential Candidates 'Persuasive Tactics'

Three Presidential candidates in Rwanda's election campaigns that commenced on July 14th, want the country's highest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.