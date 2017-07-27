Rwanda: Umuganda to Focus on Preparing Polling Stations

The Ministry of Local Government has announced that this Saturday's monthly community work "Umuganda" will focus on preparing polling sites where Presidential elections will be held next Friday.

Umuganda is carried out every last Saturday of the month.

This was announced in a statement issued Wednesday by Vincent Munyeshyaka, the State Minister in charge of Socio-Economic Development.

"This July's community work will be conducted at the village level. Work will focus on cleaning polling stations and maintaining roads leading directly to polling stations," the statement reads in part.

On Saturday, July 29, businesses will operate normally and the state minister urged service providers to continue offering good service to their clients and making sure to preserve cleanness at their respective workplaces.

He also called upon citizens to continue participating in activities in the run-up to the elections, including attending rallies by candidates and ensuring they have all requisite documents to vote come August 4.

The National Electoral Commission has mapped 2,424 polling stations across the country and Diaspora ahead of the presidential polls.