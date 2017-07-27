Liberia - Independence Day Orator Gives Thumbs Up to Supreme Court On Code of Conduct Ruling

Monrovia — Rev. Dr. Herman B. Browne, Orator for Liberia's 170th Independence Day anniversary has given thumbs up to the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia's latest decision on the controversial Code of Conduct.

The clergyman's statement comes in the wake of mixed reaction following the high court's ruling in a case involving the National Elections Commission and the Vice standard Bearers of the Liberty Party ((LP) Harrison Karnwea and the Alternative National Congress (ANC) Jeremiah Sulunteh. Full Speech

Last week, the high court triggered controversy when it agreed that while the opposition Liberty Party's vice standard bearer, Harrison Karnwea, flouted the Code of Conduct, but opined that the National Elections Commission's (NEC) failure to conduct due process before his rejection is graver.

Mr. Karnwea was rejected by the NEC on ground that he was barred by the Code of Conduct (CoC) due to his failure to resign two years prior to the election as specified in Sections 5.1 and 5.2 of the CoC.

However, reading the Supreme Court's opinion on the matter, Associate Justice Philip A. Z. Banks, III, averred that Karnwea should have been served a lesser punishment instead of disbarment.

The ruling also paved the way for an opening for the vice standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress.

The ruling has also triggered a wave of resignation as several officials in the Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf-led government have stepped down in a bid to pursue bids in the national legislature.

Confidence in Judiciary is Key

In his oration, Rev. Browne said, section 5.1 and 5.2 of the code of conduct does not include disbarment of individuals from elections as penalties for failing to resign two years prior to election as stated in the code of conduct and hailed the court for making the point clear in its ruling which has sparked controversy at home and abroad.

"In this regards let me commend our judiciary for distinguishing themselves yet again for bringing clarity to this matter especially in this recent case," the clergyman averred.

Rev. Browne also warned that the nation's confidence in the independence of the judiciary is crucial at this point in sustaining the peace of Liberia.

The clergyman urged Liberians to use this independence day celebration to pause and thank their leaders and look beyond government and beyond politics and tribe, beyond the arrogance of creed and gender to something bigger and higher than individuals size which is Liberia's 'cause'.

Rev. Browne challenged Liberians to secure the Peace they now enjoy so that people can preserve their fundamental civil liberty, where entitlement to justice can be more real than virtual and pursuit of happiness can be more easily realize.

"We have moved a long way from fighting each other to working with each other; we have move from physically attacking each other to attacking the political interest of the other undoing what matters most to them."

The clergyman said he believes that the sustainable nature of Liberia's peace will rest in the way Liberians live, talk and treat each other.

He also challenged Liberians to return to what he called the basic value of respect for themselves, women and constituted authority.

The Cuttington University President also challenged Liberians to exhibit fairness in dealing with others, integrity when no one is looking and duty as a self-imposed obligation to serve the common good.

"We must elevate the terms and tenure about our Public discourse; we should be less about seat and salary in the senate and more about service and sacrifices for our country; less about reputation and prestige and more about responsibility and impact."

Prepare best minds

Dr. Herman B. Browne also called for more attention to be given to Liberia's system and character of Education that would prepare the country's best minds for future generation, most especially the way Liberians learn and the way they educate.

The clergyman commended the Liberian media practitioners for its tenacity for their commitment demonstrated to Public scrutiny and exposure of matters that should concern the public.

"I believe the Media has come of age."

He, however, criticized some media practitioners of being propagandist and tabloid that engage in ill-informed assumption that often form part of their discussion.