Liberia: 'Reject Up Government Continuity' in Liberia' - Alex Cummings Calls On Opposition Unity

Ganta — The standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress(ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings says Liberians should reject the continuity of the Unity Party-led government if they truly want change.

"If you keep doing the same thing every day, over and over, nothing will change."

"The first step we have to change our country is this pending October 10, 2017 presidential elections," Cummings said.

Mr. Cummings was speaking Tuesday in Ganta, Nimba County when a group of pastors under the banner "Cummings One Round Victory" endorsed his candidacy.

The group, according to one of the heads Pastor Gabriel Doe of the Life of Pentecostal in Ganta, consists of over 100 pastors.

He said his institution bestowed the honor on Cummings because, in their wisdom, he has the best platform to lead Liberia.

The ANC leader added: "The ANC represents new wine in new bottle, not new wine in old bottle."

The ANC is not a repackaged group of leaders.

"We don't represent continuity because you can look around our country and see what continuity has brought us."

"We represent change; we want to do things different."

"We want to do things better so the average Liberians can feel something different in their lives."

"We have to make tough changes to change our country. And those changes should begin the October 10, 2017 election."

"We have to send the Unity Party-led government packing."

The ANC standard bearer believes his message against continuity has resonated so well evidenced by the level of endorsements he continues to enjoy from citizens across the country.

"Almost everywhere in this country we continue to visit our people so that they can see the need to buy into our ideology for a better Liberia."

"We are resonating with people all parts of this country and I am very confident our message to them will pay off during the October 10 presidential elections."

Commenting on the multiplicity of opposition political parties vying for the presidency, Cummings called on opposition political parties to unite against the Unity Party-led government if the elections go for a runoff.

"I know right now it will be very difficult for the opposition political parties to emerge now, but if we are serious about changing this government, we should unite provided who goes to the runoff if there to ensure the Unity Party doesn't get a third term.

This is one of the reasons we are respectful of all our opponents in these elections. We obviously offer a different choice for the Liberian people and we provide that contrast," he said.

Talking reconciliation, Cummings said it will be difficult for Liberians to reconcile when one group of people continue to enjoy the country's wealth at the disadvantage of the majority.

"It is very difficult to reconcile when one group of people is struggling to make a living. When people begin the feel the impact of the economy positively then it is easy to reconcile.

Acknowledging the hurt created as the result of the civil war in the country in which approximately 250,000 lost their lives, the ANC leader called for the building of monuments for those who were hurt, adding that it will be difficult for Liberians to reconcile with each other.

"Let's be real the civil left a bad memory for us as Liberians and if we are to forget and reconcile, it will require the collective involvement of everyone."

"We will need to build monuments and apologize to some those who whose relatives were gruesomely murdered."

"We start to do that then our aims of reconciling citizens will be met," Mr. Cummings added.

Mr. Cummings also identified corruption as a major barrier for the growth and development of the country.

He promised to adopt an aggressive posture in tackling corruption when elected as president.

"We will be very serious in persecuting people who steal from government. "

"We will start with officials of government, because when they steal it affects thousands of Liberians."

"We will jail them and seize their assets because it is not good enough for people who steal to just resign," he said.

"If we want to change Liberia we should prosecute people who will steal government money."

"The benefits of our country have been for few people and we must change these people if we want for our country to change."

The ANC political leader said unless there are harsh consequences for corrupt officials of government, Liberia will remain backward.

"Transparency is another way of tackling corruption."

"We will work with corruption agencies already established to ensure that we work harder in tackling this menace that has kept our country underdeveloped."