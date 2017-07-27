Liberia: Ellen Honors Partners

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has conferred high honors upon several international partners including individuals and organizations for their tremendous efforts and contributions made towards Liberia's development the over years of her administration.

Among those honored was U.S. Economist Dr. Steven Radelet, one of the first groups of international partners that visited Liberia following the 2005 elections and significantly contributed to the development of the country's Poverty Reduction Strategy.

Other honorees include Dr. Johnetta Cole of Florida, U.S.A; Pan African Capital CEO Mr. Stephen Cashin; the founder of the President's Young Professional Program here Mrs. Betsy Helen Williams; African Development Bank Resident Representative Dr. Margaret Hilda Kilo and Last Mile Health CEO Mr. Rajesh Panjabi.

The government also honored BRAC, International Senior Lawyers Project and Heartt Foundation.

Commencing the investiture program at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 25 July, President Sirleaf recalled that in the past 11 years plus, Liberians have shown great courage, great commitment and great resilience in meeting the challenges of development.

While crediting the success of the progress being celebrated in the country to the values demonstrated by all Liberians, Mrs. Sirleaf, however, notes that Liberia cannot do it alone.

She recognizes the many partners who have been with the country, taking up their time and using their resources, talents and skills to have come and joined in the development initiatives of the country.

"We like to thank them for the time that they've served and the time that they continue to serve, and we have the surety that they will continue to stand by Liberians at all times in great partnership, in great solidarity as we continue along our path of national recovery and development", Mrs. Sirleaf says.

She concludes that the program is held to show gratitude and to say thanks to Liberia's partners. Responding on behalf of the honorees, Cllr. Gerald Padmore expresses gratitude to the President and people of Liberia.

He says his fellow honorees have through great efforts done so much, while also commending Liberians for being able to attract such commitment in spite of what the country has been through.

He further expresses appreciation to the President and people of Liberia for recognizing him and his fellow honorees in such a way, and adds that they embrace the honor bestowed upon them.