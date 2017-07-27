Kenya: Governors Lusaka, Nanok and Wambora Leading, Poll Shows

Nairobi — A new poll by Infotrak research and consulting gives four incumbent governors a commanding lead over their opponents.

Migori's Okoth Obado (ODM), Turkana's Josphat Nanok (ODM), Bungoma's Ken Lusaka (Jubilee) and Martin Wambora(Jubilee) of Embu are projected to win the elections by 71, 77, 52 and 48 percent according to findings of the study released by Senior Research Executive, Mary Mburu.

Senator John Munyes (Jubuilee) is behind Nanok with a 14 per cent rating, Ochilo Oyako (Independent) in Migori follows Obado at 20 per cent, Wycliff Wangamati (FORD-Kenya) is behind Lusaka at 31 percent and Seanator Lenny Kivutu at 26 per cent, behind Wambora.

In Nyandarua however, the incumbent Daniel Waithaka (Independent) is headed for a defeat if elections were to be held between July 10 and 15 with Jubilee Party's Francis Kimemia taking a lead at 66 per cent.

A significant proportion of voters in Embu, Nyandarwa, Bungoma and Turkana remain undecided on their choice for governor at 16, 18, 10 and 8 per cent.