Liberia: Etmonia Tarpeh, Others Get LCCE Awards

The chairperson of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Madam Etmonia David Tarpeh, last weekend received a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the Liberia Council of Chief Executives (LCCE). What made the award more significant for Madam Tarpeh was that it was conferred on her 75th birthday.

The LCCE is a conglomeration of both Liberian and non-Liberian owned business leaders.

Madam Tarpeh, said she was grateful and happy because the conferral of the award coincided with her birthday. "My gratitude is to God on the grounds that He is in control of my actions, your actions and the actions of all other persons who work in the collective interest of all of us and our country we so dearly love," she remarked.

Finance Minister Boima Kamara, who earned the "Best Minister of the Year" award, opined that diligence, honesty and hard work are the elements that are always responsible when an organization or a society excels, and that it is a good thing to recognize and give flowers to an individual while he or she is alive. "We are proud not because we are the only ones doing it all but that there are people with whom we chart our professional careers; and with them by our side, we become great and move afloat difficult circumstances with ease and appreciation," Min. Kamara stated.

The executive director of the Security Expert Guard Agency (SEGAL), Mr. Momo Cyrus, who received the "Best Private Security Agency" and "Best Employer" awards, said Liberia has a great national security challenge due to the scars of the civil wars, high unemployment and the high cost of living that have entrenched the country's population in extreme poverty. He said his business is complementing the government's effort to protect lives and properties and ensuring that there is peace in the country. "I am so happy that I came this far because I have the right people around me who equally love and care for this country as I do and are always willing to sacrifice our comforts for others," Mr. Cyrus noted. He dedicated the awards to his workforce and family.

Other recipients were Orange Liberia (Best Telecommunication Service Provider); Universal Travel Services (Best Travel Agency); Environmental Protection Agency (Best Public Regulatory Agency); Guaranty Trust Bank (Best Bank of the Year); Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (Best Public Enterprise); Mutual Benefits Assurance (Best Insurance Company); Mr. John Davies (Best CEO of the Year); and Boulevard Palace Hotel (Best Hotel of the Year). Additional award recipients were Sen. Geraldine Doe Sheriff, Sen. Jewel Howard Taylor and head of LIPA, Mr. Oblayon Nyenpan Oblayon, who respectively received the "Best Outstanding Public Servant of the Year" award.

Dr. Bernice Dahn of the Ministry of Health received the "Best Woman Minister" award and the LRA boss, Elfrieda Stewart Tamba, whose "Outstanding Public Servant" award was received on her behalf by the head of communications of the LRA, Mr. D. Kaihenneh Sengbeh