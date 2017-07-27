Liberia: Orange Unveils Youth-Focused Promotion, 50 Cent Scratch Cards

Mr. Weeks says Orange is targeting young people who cannot afford the $1 for three days, to be able to reach their families and friends

Orange Liberia has officially unveiled its newest offer to the Liberian public. The new offer called "MyClique" was unveiled at a press conference held at the company's headquarters on Capitol Bye- Pass in Monrovia.

The MyClique package allows customers to activate 24 hours of unlimited calls & SMS within Orange network, as well as Free Facebook and WhatsApp for only 50 cents.

Announcing the new offer, Orange's Communications Strategist Dr. Kimmie Weeks stated that Orange had decided that its first offer would be youth focused and youth oriented.

"I am proud to be a part of a company that has decided that its first major offer after entering the Liberian telecommunications market would be youth driven. This is unprecedented and has never been done before," he said.

Weeks observed that after its nationwide survey, it became apparent to Orange that there were still many young people who wanted to be in touch with their friends and close relatives but who still could not afford the $1 for 3 days. "We know the 3 days is already very affordable, but we know there are still some young people who cannot get that $1, this is why we have come up with the MyClique offer to provide them another way to easily stay in touch with their friends and loved ones," Weeks said.

Weeks also said Orange was introducing new 50 cents scratch cards into the Liberian market but encouraged customers to also utilize the e-recharge program as they would also be able to get a 500% bonus on each transaction.

In addition, Weeks noted that Orange Liberia had released a wide range of devices to fit the budget of all Liberians and pointed out that Orange Liberia's mobile devices are starting from as low as $9 and includes Samsung, Techno, Itel, Tablets, Carfi, Modem, Hotspot and a wide range of Orange brand devices.