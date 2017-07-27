Liberia: 'Renault Beautifies Monrovia'

At the dedication of the new Renault showroom in Monrovia on Thursday, July 20, the Mayor of the City of Monrovia, Madam Clara Doe-Mvogo, said "The city of Monrovia is much honored to have a showroom of this caliber. It adds to the city."

The Mayor said, "When business people invest in the city of Monrovia on a boulevard such as this, it gives a facelift to the city. People visiting Monrovia now can leave and say, 'when you go to Monrovia and drive along the boulevard, you see another French company who has added to the beauty of the city.'"

(Right to left:) Together, Monrovia City Mayor Clara Doe-Mvogo and Mr. Elias Antoine cut the ribbon to the new Renault showroom, as Rudolph Antoune and his wife Lisa, look on.

She recalled, "My mother had a relationship with her car. But I have a relationship with the Antoune family. When Mr. Elias Antoune started this car dealership on Bushrod Island, I was a little girl and my mother's first car was bought from him. But, I felt sorry for him. And this is because my mother went to him for every little issue on her car. As such, Mr. Antoune always stopped at our home every time he passed by to see whether she was alright."

The managing director of Elias Antoune Motors, Mr. Rudolph Antoune, lauded his father Elias for bringing the automobile brand to Liberia in 1955. According to Mr. Antoune, the showroom was designed and constructed in keeping with Renault's modern standards applied in France and throughout the World. "Despite the civil war and Ebola epidemic, we never stopped believing in Liberia. So, we are extremely grateful to all of our clients, suppliers, and partners for the confidence reposed in us and the commitment to stay with Renault," he said.

The Renault area manager for Anglophone Africa, Mrs. Anne Leprun, expressed joy to have been a part of the event. She noted, "It is an honor to address you in this new showroom tonight, where a new step of Renault and Elias Antoune Motors is beginning. Renault was created more than 100 years ago and is currently in over 120 countries. Renault has been expanding all over the world. Our strategy in Africa is very ambitious and clear. We rely on robust and attractive models built for Africa. We also rely on strong importers such as Elias Antoune Motors, a very good partner."

Also speaking was France's Ambassador to Liberia, Joel Godeau, who showered praises on the Antoune family noting, "Rudolph and his father Elias have never given up in running the company and have demonstrated their confidence and fidelity to both Liberia and the Liberian people, and Renault."

Ambassador Godeau continued, "This marvelous realization located in such an elegant building has to be considered as an important milestone in the development of the French company Renault in Liberia. I also see it as a marking symbol, among others, of the dynamism of French companies who are all committed to contributing to the recovery and development of Liberia."

Established in 1955, Elias Antoine Motors remains the official dealer of Renault vehicles in Liberia. Situated at the corner of Capitol Bye Pass and Bassa Community, the elegant structure housing the new showroom is a unique venue where customers can easily go and purchase Renault vehicles.

Last Thursday's event was graced by senior Liberian clergymen, foreign diplomats, senior Liberian government officials as well as foreign and local corporate executives.