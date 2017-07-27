Liberia: U.S. Embassy Officials Meet With NEC Chairman

Photo: VOA

Jerome Kokoya, the head of Liberia's National Elections Commission.

The National Elections Commission on Monday, July, 24, played host to visiting officials from the United States Embassy led by Ambassador Christine Elder.

The visit by the US Embassy delegation to the chairman of the NEC was intended to acquaint themselves with the ongoing work for the conduct of the October 10 elections.

Ambassador Elder said the United States looks forward to the conduct of free and fair elections in Liberia. She praised the National Elections Commission (NEC) for its dedication to the electoral process and urged the Commission to do more in the area of communication, logistics and local and international observer unit programs.

Briefing the United States Embassy officials, chairman Korkoya thanked the US government for its support to the International Business Initiative through the Liberia Administrative Systems (IBI-LASS) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) for their contributions to the Liberian electoral process.

Chairman Korkoya further assured the Ambassador and delegation that the NEC is on course with its preparatory work for the October polls. He said the NEC will ensure free, fair and credible elections. He, however, cautioned that funding in time is crucial for a credible poll.

The NEC chairman praised the government headed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for its proven commitment to the electoral process.

Speaking on the July 31 start of the electoral campaign period, Korkoya urged all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and orderly campaign period.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Tuesday, July 25, published the total number of registrants for the October 10, 2017 elections.