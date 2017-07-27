Liberia: Weah Wasted Opportunities

Opposition Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) political leader Senator Prince Yormie Johnson has launched attacks against his opponents, including fellow opposition presidential aspirant Sen. George Manneh Weah.

Though the Nimba County strongman did not directly name Sen. Weah while addressing residents of the densely populated slum community of West Point on Wednesday, 26 July, Sen. Johnson however claims that Weah wasted great opportunities that could have helped alleviate the poverty situation Liberians are facing.

Sen.Johnson believes that the former World Best, European Best and African Best who won fame and wealth has allegedly refused to use the wealth and international contacts he acquired to help the Liberian people.

He says the wealth of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) political leader Sen. Weah went in the breeze, allegedly failing to redeem the people he calls masses.

Sen. Johnson argues that Sen. Weah has visited West Point and therefore draws conclusion that the ex- soccer legend - turned politician should have used all necessary contacts he had to have helped in redeeming the people he claims to be masses. Instead, he says Sen. Weah who was equally born in the slum community of Clara Town has turned his back on the people and wasted the opportunity he had to help them.

The Nimba County lawmaker argues that with no impact of the World Football Legend upon the lives of Liberians, Sen. Weah is still seeking the presidency. In addition to his attacks against Sen. Weah, Johnson also urges Liberians not to waste their votes on ruling Unity Party (UP) standard bearer Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on grounds that the UP candidate has nothing to offer the country.

"I strongly believe electorally, the Liberian people should not waste their votes behind Mr. Boakai who is 74 years old, who has nothing to offer this country," Senator Johnson tells West Point residents.

He describes the October elections as the gateway for a possible majority rule, and promises to campaign in winning the popular votes from the minority."Cars cannot vote, rice cannot vote. When they bring those things to you, take but vote against them in these elections," he urges.

Reacting to the relocation plans of West Pointers by the Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf led government, Sen. Johnson believes that the residents should remain densely populated community grounds that they have invested in the community.

He adds that the government does not really plan to remove the residents, claiming that government is making those comments because elections are around the corner.