Kenya: Reprieve as KSSSA Clear Laiser Hill to Represent Kenya in Gulu

Nairobi — It was a sigh of relief for the Laiser Hill Academy rugby 15s team after they were cleared to represent Kenya in the upcoming East Africa School Games in Gulu, Uganda following a successful appeal.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) and the Ministry of Education on Wednesday accepted the appeal by Laiser Hill Academy challenging the ban handed to them earlier last week for allegedly fielding over-age players.

Speaking to Capital Sport, KSSSA chairman Kemutai Ngetich said Laiser Hill were successful in their petition and the association has written letters to both St Mary's Yala and Laiser Hill informing them of the final verdict.

"Laiser Hill proved that the player in question did not play or feature in any match list in the competition and there was a miss understanding in the zonal team sheet but the issue was made to rest with a letter done by Laiser Hill and I think it's only fare to give them their slot back and let them train to represent Kenya in Bulu," Ngetich confirmed.

St Mary's Yala, who finished fourth at the Nationals earlier in April, had been drafted as a replacement had Laiser Hill's appeal thrown out but they will now leave to fight another day.

Laiser Hill coach Antony Kirimi said that justice had prevailed and the team is continuing with training to represent Kenya and their conscience had always been clear with no foul play at any point of the competition.

"We followed all the association's and the ministry's regulation. We have always been honest though the entire process, though I was not pleased on how media handled the situation but that's behind us our focus is doing well in Bulu next month."

National champions Kakamega High School made the complaint to KSSSA and the Education Ministry, with the contention being the inclusion of Ephraim Odwor who is allegedly overage.

Laiser Hill however, maintained their claim that Odwor did not play any match and they had struck his name off their team roster and wrote a letter to the regional association on the same.

Both kakamega and Laiser Hill will represent Kenya in the rugby 15s with Laiser Hill now taking two teams to Bulu (Boys basket ball and rugby 15s) to represent Kenya.

Kakamega were crowned national champions after beating Laiser 18-14 in the final but both earned tickets to the East Africa games.